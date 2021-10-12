Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, October 12

The death has occurred of Jackie (Jacqueline) Mullen

No 8 Town's Park, Cahir, Tipperary / Monasterevin, Kildare



Pre deceased by her father John. Beloved daughter of Dympna. Much loved sister of Brendan, Sharon, Kieran, David & Dympna. Deeply regretted by her loving family, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Jackie Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place. Removal from her home in Monasterevin on Wednesday to arrive at SS Peter & Pauls church for 11am requiem mass. Interment afterwards is St Evin's Cemetery.

Please adhere to current government guidelines and observe social distancing. Those wishing to leave condolences may do so on the link below or send on in the traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liza) BROWN-HERBERT (née Higgins)

Naas, Kildare



Brown-Herbert (nee Higgins) (Naas) – Oct 10, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Elizabeth (Liza), beloved wife of the late Michael Brown and Stephen Herbert and dear mother of Annette, Gerard, Tracy and Keith; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brother Seamus, sister-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren Jordan, Jake and Christopher, nephews James and Eoin, niece Claire, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (for family and close friends only) on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm with Prayers at 6pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery.

Due to current Government Guidelines the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ or via the Naas Parish App under the Web Cam Folder or those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Stroke Unit at Naas General Hospital. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pauric) CARR

Sr. Senan Court, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving family; sister Eileen, brother-in-law Paddy, nieces, nephews. relatives and friends.

May Pauric Rest in Peace

Reposing at his sister Eileen's home in Carbury Village on Tuesday from 3pm to 7pm. Due to the current restrictions there will be a family funeral on Wednesday at 2pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Pauric's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences can be left using the link at the bottom of this page Pauric's family would like to thank you for your support at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of TERRY MOUNTFORD

Woodview, Rathangan, Kildare



MOUNTFORD Terry (Woodview, Rathangan and late of Werrington Road, Bucknall, Stoke on Trent) - 9th October 2021 (peacefully) in Beaumont Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Olwyn. Terry will be sadly missed by his loving wife Liz, daughters Lauren and Eva and son Adam, Lauren's partner Ross, granddaughter Luna, his father Terry and partner Marg, step-father Barry, sister Tammy, brothers-in-law Neil, Alan, James and Johnny, mother-in-law Bridie, father-in-law Jim, sister-in-law Carmel, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Sleep sound my darling Terry.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to IMNDA https://fundraise.imnda.ie/donate

and Research Motor Neurone Disease

https://www.justgiving.com/researchmotorneurone





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Sean O'Keeffe

Estuary View, Crosstown, Wexford Town, Wexford / Kilcock, Kildare



And formerly of Kilcock, Co. Kildare.

Beloved Husband of Eileen and father of Denise, Sinead and Barry, son of the late Kathleen and Anthony, brother of Tom, Ann, Maura, Mavourneen and Dympna. Will be very sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, brother, sisters, sons-in-law Paul and Philip, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Ben, Conor, Jack, Cormac, Grace, Kate and Lia, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, Eileen's family Michael, Alan and Gwen, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode Y35 DC3V) on Tuesday 12th October from 2 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Sacred Heart Ballyoughter (Y25 KC99) on Wednesday 13th October for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Michael Waters

Mastic Beach, Long Island, New York and late of Blackrath, Colbinstown, Kildare



Michael Waters, Mastic Beach, Long Island, New York and late of Blackrath, Colbinstown. Predeceased by his late wife Carol, parents Partrick and Iris and brother Ken. Deeply regretted by his loving son Paul, brother Diarmuid and sister Ann, sisters in law Michelle and Susan, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Arriving to Crookstown Parish Church on Tuesday evening for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a message in the condolence section below. Family flowers only, donations to Dunlavin Nursing Home for Memorial Seat https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/crookstown-webcam/