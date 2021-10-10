Search

10/10/2021

Naas singer Sina Theil’s fans help to launch her music

Spirited: Sina Theil overcomes adversity with the help of her fans

Naas singer to perform at June Fest in Newbridge

Sina Theil

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Like all musicians, German born, Naas based singer-songwriter Sina Theil had to completely change perspective at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Everything seemed uncertain but I knew that I couldn’t let that bring me down,” Sina said. Instead, during this challenging time she kept her extensive online fan base of over 34,000 followers entertained by posting live videos and landing her biggest gig so far — headlining the prestigious Town Hall Theatre, Galway, on December 16 last.

“We were hoping for a crowd but when that seemed off the table, we decided to live stream. That’s when I knew that I wanted the concert to be recorded and turned into a live album and DVD,” Sina recounted.

But Sina found herself wondering how to fund this huge project — her first independently produced 17 track album/DVD.

“I just acted as if and trusted that everything would fall into place.”

But before celebrating one of her biggest successes so far — independently funding her album with the help of her fans, Sina received yet another blow.

“I had applied for a big grant and really put in a solid application. It seemed like the saving grace I had been hoping for.” But this came back with a negative and she had to reconsider everything. “It was a huge blow. I felt really frustrated and like I was back to square one; however, I knew that I couldn’t give up.”

Then — after sharing the bad news in an emotive video on social media — the fans came to the rescue.

“People started encouraging me to crowdfund and offering their support. It really blew my mind and made me believe that I could achieve it.” And achieve it she did indeed. Not only did she accomplish her crowdfunding goal via the innovative platform Rocketfuel — she even got there a week early.

“I’m just so grateful for all the support and want to thank all the wonderful people who have helped me achieve this. It’s a dream come true.” And Sina still has big plans.

Not only is she on the cover of the prestigious Irish Music Magazine, she is also planning on launching another crowdfunding mission, this time with a focus on charity.

“I’m in discussion with the Celtic FC Foundation and will be launching a new goal this month to support their fantastic projects.”

You can find out more about Sina on social media (@sinatheilmusic).

The new album and DVD “Live at the THT Galway” is now available for pre-order at www.rocketfuelhq.com/sina-theil

