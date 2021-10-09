KWWSPCA: Newbridge school visit for three week old kitten

This lovely three week old kitten visited the Patrician Secondary School in Newbridge last week.

Our welfare officer Shauna was giving a talk to First Year boys on animal welfare and she brought along a dog and two guinea pigs.

As the kitten who had been found as a stray needed to be bottle fed every three hours, Shauna had to be close to her and she had no choice but to include her in the tour.

The kitten enjoyed her day sitting on Shauna’s shoulder taking it all in, and the boys made her feel very welcome.

Autumn Bazaar

We are holding a fundraising event next Sunday, October 10, from 12pm to 3pm at the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter.

As this event is held outside, it is very much weather dependent, so if the weather is very wet, it will be postponed to the following Sunday.

There will be lots of stalls selling items that have been donated to the KWWSPCA: small household items, unwanted gifts, bric a brac, small pieces of furniture, paintings, mirrors, books, pet products, clothes and accessories and much more. Light refreshments will be available too.

Entry is free and there will be plenty of free parking. The shelter is located on the Athgarvan / Two Mile House road, just beyond Corbally crossroads on the right if you are heading in the Athgarvan direction. The Eircode is W12 EV60.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a registered charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook