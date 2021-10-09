Kildare Property Watch: Athy apartment with asking price of €160,000

A two-bedroom apartment in Leinster Street, Athy, is on the market for €160,000.

Apartment 11, The Grove, is a two-bed duplex which is being brought to the market by Jordan Auctioneers.

The property is located in a small private development of 12 units located just off Leinster Street, adjacent to Lidl and opposite the train station in Athy town centre.

Built approximately 14 years ago, the property extends to c. 103 sq m (c 1,110 sq ft ) of spacious family accommodation and is presented in excellent condition throughout overlooking a central cobble-lock courtyard.

According to the selling agent, this is an ideal starter or investment home with entrance hall on the ground floor leading to sittingroom, kitchen/dining room with guest WC.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, with the main ensuite and walk in wardrobe, built in wardrobes, family bathroom and utility room.

Features include double glazed windows, a gas fired central heating system, a maple shaker fitted kitchen, designated car parking and the home is within easy walking distance of all amenities.

The development is situated only a short walk from the town centre.

The property is for sale through Stephen Talbot of Jordan Auctioneers 045 433550 who is guiding €160,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.