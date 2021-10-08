Four Bank of Ireland branches in Kildare closing today

Bank of Ireland in Monasterevin is closing / PHOTO: GOOGLEMAPS
It's the end of an era in four Co Kildare towns today as Bank of Ireland is closing local branches.
Banking services will be ceasing in Kilcullen, Monasterevin, Celbridge and at HP/Intel in Leixlip.
The branches are among the 103 branches in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to close due to the increase in digital banking and other factors.
Branches close to the Kildare border also closing include Edenderry and Enfield.
As a result of the closures, the bank's branch network in the Republic of Ireland will be reduced by 88 leaving 169.
Bank of Ireland said it had agreed a new partnership with An Post which will offer Bank of Ireland customers banking services at more than 900 locations across Ireland.
This will include over the counter cash and cheque lodgements and cash withdrawals, with longer weekday opening hours than traditional bank branches as well as Saturday opening.
It said the closing Bank of Ireland branches all have a post office within, on average, less than 500 metres.
Bank of Ireland said 2020 was an exceptionally challenging year for the bank but its focus was on supporting its customers through every stage of the Covid-19 crisis while continuing to deliver its strategy.
The bank said the trend to digital banking has been evident in recent years with customers using branches less and less.
Covid-19 has accelerated this changing behaviour with a major shift towards digital banking over the past 12 months.
FULL LIST OF BRANCHES CLOSING
Carlow - Boris and Tullow
Cavan - Arva, Cootehill and Kingscourt
Clare - Kilkee, Miltown Malbay and Tulla
Cork - Cork Institute of Technology, Glanmire, Bantry, Cobh, Dunmanway, Kanturk, Millstreet, Mitchelstown and Youghal
Donegal - Bunbeg, Bundoran, Dungloe, Glenties and Moville
Dublin - James Street, Law Library, Phibsboro, Ballycoolin, Killester, Merrion Road, Rathmines and Ballyfermot
Galway - Ballygar, Dunmore and Oughterard
Kerry - Castleisland, Kilorglin and Tralee IT
Kildare - Celbridge, Kilcullen, Leixlip HP/Intel and Monasterevin
Kilkenny - Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Thomastown and Urlingford
Laois - Durrow, Mountrath and Rathdowney
Leitrim - Drumshanbo and Manorhamilton
Limerick - Abbeyfeale, Askeaton, Bruff, Caherdavin, Rathkeale, Roxboro and University of Limerick
Longford - Granard
Louth - Dunleer
Mayo - Ballyhaunis, Charlestown and Kiltimagh
Meath - Athboy, Enfield and Ratoath
Monaghan - Castleblayney and Clones
Offaly - Banagher, Clara and Edenderry
Roscommon - Elphin and Strokestown
Sligo - Ballymote and Tubbercurry
Tipperary - Cahir, Cashel and Templemore
Waterford - Ardkeen, Kilmacthomas and Lismore
Westmeath - Athlone IT, Castlepollard, Kinnegad and Moate
Wexford - Rosslare and Taghmon
Wicklow - Carnew and Rathdrum
