Recruitment event in Naas with lots of jobs on offer

Irish Dog Foods and The Culinary Food Group will be hiring new workers during a Recruitment Drive from October 7 to 15 at Unit 21, Naas Town Centre, Wolfe Tone Street, Naas.
No appointment necessary. Come in for a chat.
Positions available for:
Apply now!
Send CV to: careers@queallygroup.ie.
