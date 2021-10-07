Man in 40s arrested in Newbridge on suspicion of carrying out burglaries

FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
A man arrested by Newbridge gardaí appeared in court this week in relation to alleged burglary incidents.
Earlier this week, Newbridge gardaí arrested the suspect aged in his 40s on suspicion of burglary and unauthorised taking of a car.
The man was subsequently charged with six burglaries and two counts of the unauthorised taking of a car.
He later appeared in Naas District Court in connection with these alleged offences.
