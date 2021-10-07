Minister for Sport visits St Conleth's Park on whistlestop tour of local sports clubs

Minister of Sport Jack Chambers visited St Conleth's GAA County Grounds in Newbridge this morning.

Mr Chambers has also been invited to view the facilities and meet officials at a number of local sports clubs.

In Newbridge, the TD met with new Kildare Football manager Glenn Ryan, Padraig McManus, chairman of St Conleth's Regeneration project as well as representatives of Moorefield and Sarsfields GAA clubs and local soccer clubs.

Soon-to-be-ratified Kildare manager Glenn Ryan was also present along with County Board chairman Mick Gorman.

The attendance included Senator Fiona O'Loughlin and Cllr Anne Connolly.

Minister Chambers is also due to visit St Brigid's Boxing Club in Kildare Town and the Blueway Kayak club in Monasterevin.

Meetings are also arranged with officials form from Rathangan GAA, Tennis and football clubs, and the current county champions, Athy GAA Club.

Senator FO'Loughlin said: "We have so much to offer from a sports perspective here in South Kildare, and they deserve to be highlighted and commended by government for their work and their contributions to our communities.

"I have no doubt that Minister Chambers will be duly impressed by what we have to offer here in South Kildare."