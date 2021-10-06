Search

06/10/2021

BREAKING: Burst water mains impacting thousands of customers from Newbridge to Hill of Allen

Irish Water: Burst water main in Dundalk today

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Irish Water said it is working with Kildare County Council to carry out urgent repairs following a burst to a large water main impacting customers in Morristown Cross, Byrnes Cross, Hill of Allen, Milltown, Barretstown Road, Roseberry Hill, Newbridge and surrounding areas.

Crews are on the ground working to repair the burst and restore water supply as quickly and as safely as possible.

Irish Water said:

"Whilst every effort has been made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, some homes and businesses will be impacted by disruption to their supply including low pressure and outages as repairs are underway.

"The repairs are expected to be completed by 2am in the morning. 

"Once the repairs are successfully completed, normal water supply will begin to be restored, however, full water supply may take 1-2 hours to return as water refills the network."

Commenting on the repairs, Peter Thornton of Irish Water said, “Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and we would like to thank customers for their patience while we work to carry out the repairs and restore normal supply to impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible.” 
 

Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience caused.

Irish Water's customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also make contact on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. 

For updates please see the water supply and services section of water.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media