BREAKING: Burst water mains impacting thousands of customers from Newbridge to Hill of Allen

Irish Water said it is working with Kildare County Council to carry out urgent repairs following a burst to a large water main impacting customers in Morristown Cross, Byrnes Cross, Hill of Allen, Milltown, Barretstown Road, Roseberry Hill, Newbridge and surrounding areas.

Crews are on the ground working to repair the burst and restore water supply as quickly and as safely as possible.

Irish Water said:

"Whilst every effort has been made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, some homes and businesses will be impacted by disruption to their supply including low pressure and outages as repairs are underway.

"The repairs are expected to be completed by 2am in the morning.

"Once the repairs are successfully completed, normal water supply will begin to be restored, however, full water supply may take 1-2 hours to return as water refills the network."

Commenting on the repairs, Peter Thornton of Irish Water said, “Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and we would like to thank customers for their patience while we work to carry out the repairs and restore normal supply to impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible.”



Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience caused.

Irish Water's customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also make contact on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates please see the water supply and services section of water.ie