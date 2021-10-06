Minister of State for Sport visiting Kildare tomorrow

Minister of State Jack Chambers
Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers will be in south Kildare tomorrow for a series of local engagements.
Mr Chambers has been invited to view the facilities and meet officials at a number of sports clubs.
The junior minister and Fianna Fáil party colleague Senator Fiona O'Loughlin will also tour St Conleth's Park in Newbridge.
The soon-to-be-ratified new Kildare GAA football manager Glenn Ryan will also be in attendance at the County Grounds.
