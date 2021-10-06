Two bicycles stolen from shed in Clane area

FILE PHOTO
Two bicycles were stolen from a shed in Clane.
The incident happened in the Ballinagappa area of the town on September 29.
Criminal damage was also caused during the theft.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft and criminal damage which occurred at a house in Clane, Co Kildare on the 29th September 2021.
"Two bikes were stolen from the premises.
"Investigation is ongoing."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.