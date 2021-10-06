Search

06/10/2021

Kildare Volunteer Awards looking for entries

Kildare Volunteer Awards 2021 - The Countdown Is On!

Closing date for nominations, Friday, November 5 at 5pm.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, a national emergency like no other, many people across Kildare went that extra mile by volunteering.

Kildare Volunteer Centre is delighted to announce our first volunteer awards. These awards are a recognition of the many individuals and groups of people that work tirelessly in Kildare to provide services to the old, the young, the lonely, the sporty, and the vulnerable during COVID-19.

The awards will recognise Volunteers that ensured that those requiring support were not overlooked, in particular vulnerable people and those that could not utilize their own resources during this time.

So please nominate your heroes.

Do you know a local volunteer hero? Would you like to see them recognized, there are two categories to choose from with each category requiring you to nominate ONE group or volunteer.

In addition two Special Awards will be presented. 

The ceremony is in Aras Chill Dara on Thurday, November 25 from 7pm to 8.00pm.

The link to the Kildare Volunteer Awards 2021 page is -  https://www.volunteerkildare.ie/kildare-volunteer-awards-2021/

