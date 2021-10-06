Search

06/10/2021

Appeal over death of man in Newbridge fire 12 years ago this week

Appeal over death of man in Newbridge fire 12 years ago this week

The late Mick Crowe and the aftermath of the fire in October 2012

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Gardai have issued an anniversary appeal on a fatal arson attack in Newbridge which happened this week 12 years ago.

Tragic Mick Crowe (81) lost his life in the blaze in the Páirc Mhuire area of Newbridge on October 4, 2009.

Mick's son Tomás and wife Betty both escaped the property with non-life threatening injuries.

Local gardaí have so far taken over 650 statements from people and pursued 750 lines of inquiry in their investigation.

A specific appeal was made in relation to three men in their 20s or 30s who were seen in the vicinity of the house on the night at around 2.30am.
The men were dressed casually in dark clothing but have never come forward and have not been identified. 

Popular Mick worked for Bord na Móna for 40 years and his family said he was a fan of soccer and horse racing and loved reading newspapers.

Son Tomás suffered serious injuries in the fire and was in a coma for several days in St James’ Hospital in Dublin.

Tomás made an emotional appeal on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme in 2019 when he said he made a promise at his mum's funeral in 2011 that he would never give up on getting justice for her. 

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or any person who has any information about the murder of Mr Crowe to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media