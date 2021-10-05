Search

05/10/2021

LATEST: Meath firm to be allowed to explore for gold in Naas

LATEST: Meath firm to be allowed to explore for gold in Naas

A nugget of gold / FILE PHOTO: PIXABAY

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The Minister for Environment has given notice of his intention to grant a prospecting licence for land near Naas.

The licence for a Co Meath company will be to explore for gold, silver and other metals in the Naas North Barony which includes Punchestown Upper.

Also included will be areas around Kilteel such as Cupidstown, Rathbane, Cromwellstown Hill and Oldtown.

The maps of the areas can be viewed on the Department's website as well as at Naas Garda Station.

Objections to the granting of the licence can be made within 30 days.

The prospecting licence is being awarded to the Aurum Discovery Ltd firm based in Kells.

The licence allows for the exploration of mineral deposits but does not authorise the mining of any minerals.

The Department said that activities being permitted are generally non-invasive and have minimal impact on the environment.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media