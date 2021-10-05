LATEST: Meath firm to be allowed to explore for gold in Naas

The Minister for Environment has given notice of his intention to grant a prospecting licence for land near Naas.

The licence for a Co Meath company will be to explore for gold, silver and other metals in the Naas North Barony which includes Punchestown Upper.

Also included will be areas around Kilteel such as Cupidstown, Rathbane, Cromwellstown Hill and Oldtown.

The maps of the areas can be viewed on the Department's website as well as at Naas Garda Station.

Objections to the granting of the licence can be made within 30 days.

The prospecting licence is being awarded to the Aurum Discovery Ltd firm based in Kells.

The licence allows for the exploration of mineral deposits but does not authorise the mining of any minerals.

The Department said that activities being permitted are generally non-invasive and have minimal impact on the environment.