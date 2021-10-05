Rehab centre sees surge in demand for its services during pandemic

One of Ireland's biggest rehab centres said it has seen a surge in demand for its services during the pandemic.

The Rutland Centre helps individuals and families struggling with a range of addictions including alcohol, gambling, food, drugs and sex through its team of experienced counsellors, psychotherapists and psychologists.

Clients come from all over Ireland including Kildare.

Head of Clinical Services Emma Kavanagh said a sense of isolation during lockdowns and lack of access to support groups such as AA meetings led to increased pressure on some people.

Ms Kavanagh said: "In relation to alcohol use during the pandemic, we received a larger then normal volume of calls, and received more visits to our website then during the same period the previous year.

"I can also say that there is really strong demand for our services."

"Anecdotally; I have heard many clients refer to the many stresses of the pandemic contributing to their drinking - be this isolation, lack of normal resources (AA meetings etc), financial pressures due to reduced income, etc.

"I feel it’s safe to say it has been a significant factor in lots of people’s drinking escalating.

"While it is hard to have statistical ‘evidence’ to back up these assertations- addiction is a disease that is classified by difficulties in emotional regulation.

"Therefore it’s really plausible and logical to equate the rise in calls, etc to the pandemic and the effect that this is having on people."