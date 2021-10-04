Issues around Reserve Defence Forces to be discussed in Leinster House

Leinster House / PHOTO: www.oireachtas.ie
The Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence will meet the Reserve Defence Force Representative Association (RDFRA) in Leinster House on Tuesday.
The meeting will focus on issues facing the Reserve Defence Forces.
RDFRA’s President Eugene Gargan, Vice President Jo McCarthy and General Secretary Neil Richardson will appear virtually before the Committee.
Committee Cathaoirleach Charlie Flanagan said: “RDFRA advocates on behalf of all members - officers and other ranks - of the Army Reserve and Naval Service Reserve.
"The Committee welcomes this opportunity to hear about the current issues facing the Reserve Defence Force including its strength, utilisation, resources, recruitment activities, its relationship with the permanent Defence Force and its potential future.”
