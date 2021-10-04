Trócaire calls on people of Kildare to sign climate petition ahead of crucial UN summit

Trócaire is calling on the people of Kildare to sign a petition urging global leaders to respond to the Covid-19, climate and biodiversity crises ahead of a crucial climate summit in November.

The social justice agency is mobilising communities all over Kildare to take action by signing a petition endorsed by the Vatican called “Healthy Planet, Health People”.

The campaign is inspired by Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato Si’ – On Care for Our Common Home, in which he laments environmental degradation and global warming, and calls on all people to take "swift and unified global action.”

Climate change and environmental destruction are the biggest threats facing humanity today – but it is the most vulnerable communities in our world, those who have contributed least to the climate crisis, who are most affected, Trócaire says.

As a result, millions are enduring hunger and displacement due to increasing drought and extreme weather conditions.

The spotlight will be firmly on this critical global issue when heads of governments, powerful business leaders and campaigners gather in Glasgow for two weeks in November for the next round of UN climate talks, known as COP26.

In his Laudato Si’ encyclical, addressed to “every single person living on this planet”, of all faiths, Pope Francis urges us all to listen to “the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor”.

It calls for a joined-up, just response to the Covid-19, climate and biodiversity crises including an end to fossil fuels and the protection of the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities.

According to Trócaire, Laudato Si’ has enlivened Catholics everywhere to connect climate change to global injustice and to take action at a local and global level.

Alice Carew, who volunteers as part of Laudato Sí’ in Kildare, said:

“I urge the people of Kildare people to rise up, and fight for their children's right to a planet that is not a disaster zone. Please sign this petition which recognises that the climate and biodiversity crisis are interlinked.”

Details of Trócaire’s Living Laudato Si’ project are at www.trocaire.org/our-work/ working-in-ireland/parishes/ laudato-si/.

To get involved you can contact jane.mellett@trocaire.org.