Three robberies in two towns in 15 minutes: Kildare Gardaí investigating

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Gardaí are investigating three robberies in two towns in around 15 minutes.
The incidents at retail premises took place in Maynooth and Kilcock on September 26.
The same male suspect is believed to have carried out the three robberies.
The man, who was carrying a knife, is described as wearing a dark jacket with a fur-lined hood, white shorts and dark footwear.
The first robbery took place at a filling station on the Straffan Road in Maynooth at 5pm on September 26.
Following this, robberies took place at two retail premises in Kilcock at 5.10pm and 5.13pm respectively.
Gardaí have appealed for information from witnesses on the three incidents.
Shauna Tighe 17, a previous Dublin Young Carer of the Year, along with former rugby international Mick Galwey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.