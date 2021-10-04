County Kildare house prices have risen more slowly than nationally over past seen years

House prices in county Kildare have risen slower than nationally in the seven years between 2013, when the Local Property Tax (LPT) price was last fixed, and 2020, but the percentage rises differ across the county, our analysis shows.

The information may be a potential part guide for those trying to fill in their LPT self assessment estimates, which are required to be based on the estimated prices on November 1 coming.

Using average and median prices issued by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), we found a county Kildare wide rise in the median price between 2013 and 2020 of 87%, compared with 95% nationally.

The median price is the halfway mark, above and below which lie half of all prices. The median is being used more often now because the average price can be skewed by very large or small prices.

County Carlow saw a 124% rise while in Dublin it was 77%.

The median county Kildare price rose €137,918, from €158,700 in 2013 to €296,618 in 2020.

Looking at the mean or average price in Kildare, it rose 72% to €296,625.

As with our previous analyses, we found differences around the county and the median prices for the Eircode areas provided by the CSO, enabling us to see the differences.

Over the 7 years, there was a 96% rise in the R45 Edenderry area to €167,750.

The R14 Athy area saw a 76% increase to €155,000 while the R51 Kildare area experienced a 74% increase to €235,000.

In the R56 Curragh area there was a 67% to €251,000 in the median price.

In the W12 Newbridge area, the median price rose 64% to €240,000.

The W23 Celbridge area experienced a 60% median increase from €200,000 to €320,000.

In the W34 Monasterevin district, there was a 54% increase to €185,000 and in the W91 Naas area there was a 53% increase to a median price from €185,000 to €282,500.