Cookery: Suprisingly simple fish recipes

Bord Bia’s latest campaign sees them promote the benefits of eating Irish whitefish and supporting Ireland’s fishermen.

Packed with protein and low in fat, Irish hake, haddock and whiting caught by Ireland’s dedicated fishermen is quick and easy to prepare, making it an essential part of a balanced diet.

Bord Bia has a suite of delicious Irish whitefish recipes on BordBia.ie that are perfect for those who want to try something different in the kitchen.

Haddock with Warm Tomato Relish

This dish can be on the table in about 10 minutes, with very little work involved. It really is surprisingly simple!

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

l 4 haddock fillets about 150g each, skin on

l Salt and freshly-ground black pepper

l 3 tablesp. olive oil

l 250g cherry tomatoes, cut in half

l 8 scallions, chopped

l 1 teasp. castor sugar

l A splash of white wine vinegar

l A few sprigs of thyme, leaves only

l A small handful of fresh coriander, chopped

Method

Season the haddock with salt and pepper. Put 2 tablesp. of olive oil in frying pan and heat gently. Add the fish to the pan, skin side down. Fry for 3-4 minutes, until the skin is golden and crisp and the fish is cooked two-thirds of the way through. Turn the fish over and cook the flesh side for another 2-3 minutes until just flaking. Transfer to a plate lined with kitchen paper to drain; keep warm.

Add the remaining tablesp. olive oil to the pan and sauté the tomatoes and scallions for a minute.

Add the sugar and a splash of the wine vinegar. Cook over a high heat for a minute or two until the tomatoes are a little soft but still retain their shape. Season the tomatoes and add in the thyme.

Divide between 4 warm plates. Put the haddock fillets on top, skin side up and serve immediately with steamed potatoes and buttered courgettes or some nice bread to mop up the juices! Garnish with coriander.

Hake, Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Bake

This recipe is perfect as a starter or a main course. If serving as a starter just use individual serving dishes instead of the large baking dish.

Serves 4 people

Time: 20 min

Ingredients

l 700g hake, skinned, boned and cut into 4cm chunks

l 200g broccoli, cut into small florets

l Salt and freshly ground black pepper

l 300ml light cream

l 200ml fish or vegetable stock

l 1 tablesp. Dijon style mustard

l 2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

l 2 bay leaves

l 150g grated cheddar cheese

l 1 tablesp. Capers

Topping

l 25g butter

l 50g stale white breadcrumbs

l 2 tablesp. chopped parsley

Method

Place the broccoli florets in a saucepan of salted boiling water. Bring back to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for one to two minutes until the broccoli is just tender. Remove from the heat immediately and drain well. Transfer to an ovenproof baking dish (approximately 24cm x 24cm). Set aside while you prepare the sauce.

Add the cream, stock, mustard, garlic and bay leaves to the saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the hake and simmer very gently for 4-5 minutes. Remove from the heat and gently stir in most of the grated cheddar cheese, keeping aside 2 tablespoons for the topping. Add in capers and season with salt and pepper. Then spoon this mixture over the broccoli. Combine gently.

In a separate pan melt the butter then add in the breadcrumbs, reserved cheese and chopped parsley. Mix together then sprinkle over the top of the hake and broccoli mixture. Brown under a hot grill and serve with steamed potatoes and a tomato salad.

Baked Rice with Hake

A one pot dish with tons of flavour and very little washing up!

Serves 4 people

Time: 45 min

Ingredients

l 4 x 150g hake fillets, skinned and boned

l 3 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil

l 100g bacon or locally produced chorizo, finely chopped

l 1 onion, finely chopped

l 2 garlic cloves, peeled and very finely sliced

l A few sprigs of thyme

l 250g arborrio rice

l 100ml white wine or water

l 600ml chicken stock

l A handful of flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped

l 2 tablesp. lemon juice

Method

Heat the oven to Gas Mark 4, 180°C (350°F).

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a 30cm casserole dish. Cook the bacon/chorizo and onion, stirring frequently, for about 6 minutes or until the bacon is crisp and the onion has softened. Turn the heat to low and add garlic and thyme. Cook for another 2 minutes, then add in the rice and stir well to coat the rice in the oil. Then add in the wine or water, stock and seasoning and bring to the boil. Put into the oven, uncovered for 10 minutes, then remove and nestle in the hake fillets. Season the hake and drizzle over a little oil. Cover and bake for another 15 minutes. After 10 minutes remove the lid.

To serve: Mix together the parsley, lemon juice, remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and a little seasoning. Drizzle over the fish and serve.