Property Watch: Thirty-two acres of land at edge of Geashill village up for auction

Matt Dunne Auctioneers has been instructed by the representatives of the late Melvie O’Rourke to sell 32 acres of prime agricultural land at Ballydownan, Geashill, Co Offaly.
This compact holding has extensive road frontage onto the Cloneygowan/ Portarlington road (R420) and would ideally suit a one-off house subject to obtaining the necessary planning from Offaly County Council.
Mains water and electricity are close by. The land is currently divided into two fields of cereals and grass.
The land is being sold by public auction on Tuesday, October 12, at 3pm in the Heritage Hotel, Killenard.
Pre-register
The guide price is €300,000 or €9,375 per acre. All interested parties must register with the auctioneer’s office beforehand.
