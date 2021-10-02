Kildare Property Watch: Ryevale Medical Centre in Leixlip is up for auction

Ryevale Medical Centre at Pound Lane in Leixlip will be up for auction next month with a guide price of €750,000. Auctioneers Coonan Property have described it as a ‘super investment opportunity’.

The property is being sold by online auction on Wednesday, October 13, between 12 pm and 1 pm.

Ryevale Medical Centre is a prime two storey building just off the main street in Leixlip. The listed building, which was completely renovated in 2018, consists of a two storey over basement building with pharmacy on the ground floor and GP practice on ground and first floor.

The second floor contains two prime office units which are currently vacant. The building can be accessed via the main street or from the rear car park and has the benefit of lift and staircase access.

The property is located just off the main street in Leixlip adjacent to the River Liffey and the recently constructed Aldi store.

The building has secure tenancies on long term lease arrangements currently producing €52,195 per annum (with potential to increase).

The GP and pharmacy tenants are not affected by the sale of the building.

The property is BER exempt, has Cat V cabling throughout and is presented in excellent condition.

Viewing by appointment. Contact Philip Byrne at 01 6286128 or email philipb@coonan.com for more information.