Catch a gig! Big acts appearing at Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge

Get yourself booked in for a great local night-out before Christmas at Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge - you deserve it!

Hop on the "green bus" and make a night of it at JRBs with some great deals on food and cocktails.

Live music gigs are really taking off Upstairs at Judge Roy Beans in coming weeks with fantastic acts hitting the stage.

The current capacity is limited to 100 (four people at each of the 25 candle-lit tables) so it creates a very intimate and atmospheric setting.

And the big news that emerged this week is that top singer songwriter Damien Dempsey will be on stage on April 22 next year.

Trad supergroup KILA will be on stage this Saturday night and a few remaining tickets are still available.

Garth Brooks is in the news again with potential Croke Park concerts - but here's your chance to hear all the hits with tribute band - Friends in Low Places - Garth Brooks Show on Saturday, October 23 at 8.30pm.

A week later, The Kilkennys band will be on the bill - on Saturday, October 30.

JRBs are also hosting a Comedy Night on November 13 with David McSavage of Savage Eye fame topping the bill. David will be joined by Damo Clark on the night. The event will be hosted by Eddie Mullarkey.

All Beatles' fans will be interested in the classic tribute act - The Classic Beatles - on Saturday, November 27.

For Bon Jovi fans, the Slippery When Wet tribute band will be in JRBs on Friday, December 11.