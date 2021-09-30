Search

30/09/2021

Certain elements of Housing Grant should be outsourced, Kildare Cllr says

Uncertain market sees fall in house prices in Louth

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A councillor from Kildare has said that certain elements of processing for the Housing Adaptation Grant should be outsourced.

Fine Gael Cllr Tim Durkan said he based his belief due there existing what he describes as a "backlog" in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD).

He wants Kildare County Council (KCC) to outsource the inspections element, in order to speed up approval and payment of the applications.

Housing inspections are required as part of the process of application for Housing Adaptation Grants for older people, and Housing Adaptation Grants for people with disabilities.

GET ENTERING! The search is on for Kildare's Next Superstar

Both schemes are designed to help people to modify their homes in accordance with their needs.

His sentiments were echoed earlier in the week by Kildare Senator for Labour Mark Wall, who expressed his concerns over the current implications of Housing Adaption and Housing Aid grants.

Senator Wall referred to them as being "not fit for purpose."

Meanwhile, Patricia Ryan, who is also Sinn Féin's spokesperson for Older People, recently initiated the Housing (Adaptation Grant for People with a Disability) Bill 2021, along with her colleague, Pauline Tully TD.

Cllr Durkan's motion regarding the Grants will be debated at tomorrow's MD meeting.

BREAKING: Ikea looks set to open an outlet in Naas

Retail

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media