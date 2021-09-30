Walk in Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Punchestown

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics (dose 1 / dose 2) open at the Punchestown vaccination centre on Thursday September 30 from 12.30-7pm and Saturday October 2 October from 10am-5pm for persons aged 12 and over.

Walk-in clinics will open in Punchestown vaccination centre on Thursday from 12.30pm-7pm and Saturday from 10am – 5pm for Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2. Clinics open to persons aged 12 and over. There must be a minimum of 18 days between provision of doses 1 and 2

“Due to the recent success of the national vaccination walk-in clinics, Punchestown vaccination centre will hold walk-in clinics on Thursday 30 September from 12.30 -7pm and Saturday 2nd October from 10am-5pm. The walk-in clinics are for persons over the age of 12 who wish to get dose 1 or dose 2 of the Pfizer vaccine. You do not need to register online for Dose 1 beforehand, however registering may speed up your time in the vaccination centre. There must be a minimum of 18 days between provision of Doses 1 and 2.

This is a great opportunity for everyone who has not yet come forward for a vaccine. The spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant demonstrates that the virus remains a serious threat. Vaccination is key for the protection of you, your family members and the wider community. It is essential on our pathway back to normality and here at Punchestown we want to make it as easy as possible for people to access their Covid-19 vaccination," said Alice Harding, clinical lead at Punchestown.

If you are attending for dose 2, please bring your vaccination record card with you. If you have already registered online, please bring photo ID that shows your date of birth. If you haven't registered online, this can be done at Punchestown.

If your ID does not have your date of birth on it, then also bring a copy of your birth cert or some other documentation that has your birth of date.