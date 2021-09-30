Search

30/09/2021

Van with no insurance driven by banned driver stopped by Kildare gardaí

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

A van with no insurance which was driven by banned driver was recently stopped by Kildare gardaí, according to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter.

The Naas Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in the Caragh area when they found the driver of the van not wearing their seatbelt.

They were stopped, and after gardaí consulted the Active Mobility App, it was found that they were disqualified and also had no insurance.

Gardaí have confirmed that the van was seized, with proceedings to follow.

