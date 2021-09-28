A STEAL: Newbridge bungalow with opening price of €190k has €700 a month in rent

The property on Langton Road in Newbridge
This detached three bedroom house in Newbridge has a guide price of €190,000 at the BidX1 auction tomorrow.
And there's almost €700 a month in renting coming to you from sitting tenants.
It's an ideal starter home or an investment opportunity.
It extending to approximately 161 sq. m (1,732 sq. ft) and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €8,280 per annum.
There is a garden to the front and a yard to the rear.
The property is arranged over ground and first floor beneath a pitched roof with off street parking available.
