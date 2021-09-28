Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, September 28

The death has occurred of Doreen Frances McCONNELL (née Reeves)

Celbridge, Kildare



McCONNELL – Doreen Frances (née Reeves), September 25th 2021, late of Celbridge, Co. Kildare and Cornamona, Co. Galway; passed away peacefully, in her 102nd year, in the excellent care of the staff of Elm Hall Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Walter and dear Mum of Joy and Wendy. Sadly missed by her daughters, grandchildren Frank, Niall and Roisin, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Thursday (September 30) at 2.30 pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Powerscourt, Enniskerry (Covid restrictions apply), afterwards to the adjoining churchyard.

You may leave a personal message for the family by using the Condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Dr Mary SHIPSEY (née Lawler)

Kildare / Wicklow



SHIPSEY, Dr Mary (née Lawler) on 4th September 2021, died peacefully at home. Beloved wife for 64 years of Mervyn, wonderful mother of Mark, Katherine, Jane and John and adored Granny. GP in Beckenham for over 30 years.

Mary's funeral will be taking place on Wednesday, 29th September 2021, a Mass at 11:30am then a cremation at Beckenham Crematorium at 1:15pm.

Funeral enquiries: W Uden & Sons 01689 822291. Family flowers only but donations, if wished, to the Ampleforth Lourdes Pilgrimage.

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) BURRELL

Thomastown, Rathangan, Kildare



Peacefully in the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sisters Elizabeth and Pamela, his brothers Victor and Edmund, sister-in-law Pamela, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Kildare Funeral Home, Fairview, Kildare Town on Monday at 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Service in Church of Ireland Church, Rathangan on Tuesday at 2pm (limited number) followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Edenderry Road, Rathangan.

" THE DAY THOU GAVEST LORD HAS ENDED"

Please adhere to current Covid regulations, no hand shaking, face masks to be worn and social distancing. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Pender

Woodlands, Rathangan, Kildare / Kildangan, Kildare



James (Jim) Pender, Woodlands, Rathangan Co. Kildare & late of Kildangan, September 25th 2021 at Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Margaret & sister Mary. He will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons Denis & Seamus, daughters Edel and Audrey, brother P.J., grandson Joshua, nephews Keith & Jason, niece Juanita, sons in law Robert & Michael, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Jim Rest in Peace

In line with Government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Jim's funeral will arrive at the Church of Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan for requiem mass at 11 o'clock on Tuesday morning (28th September) followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the Condolence section below.

The Pender family thank you for your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Ann Cully (née Hanley)

Bodenstown, Sallins, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare / Roscommon



Cully (nee Hanley), Ann, Bodenstown, Sallins and late of Donadea and Naas, Co. Kildare and Lisacul, Co. Roscommon, September 25th 2021, peacefully in the wonderful and tender care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, beloved mother of the late Baby Orla and sister of the late Patricia, deeply regretted by her much loved husband P.J., children Emer, Enda, Niamh, Padraic and Eoin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Ann's Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of Our Lady & St. David, Naas on Tuesday at 10am. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50%, but people are welcome to view Ann's Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am by clicking on the following link :https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues

Ann will be reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Ann's funeral cortége will be leaving her residence on Tuesday morning at approx. 9:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. David, Naas for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland by clicking on the following link : https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230