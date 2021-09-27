Gardaí attend incident at bus stop at Toughers, Naas

FILE PHOTO
A passenger of a local bus service suffered a suspected medical episode in the Newhall area between Naas and Newbridge last Friday.
Gardaí said they attended the scene at a bus stop and the patient was taken by ambulance to hospital.
Investigations are continuing into the incident.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí attended the scene of an incident in Toughers, Co Kildare on Friday, 24th September 2021 at approximately 5pm.
"A male suffered what is believed to be a medical trauma while boarding a bus.
"He was attended to by Ambulance Services and taken to hospital.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
