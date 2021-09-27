Search

27/09/2021

BREAKING: Devastating fire engulfs Midlands plant

Devastating fire engulfs plant of award winning midlands yogurt producer

Firefighers at the scene PIC CREDIT: Midlands 103

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí and the Offaly Fire Service are asking the public to avoid the area surrounding the Glenisk plant in Killeigh - about 20km from Portarlington - as they deal with a large fire at the site.

In a statement to the Offaly Express, the Offaly Fire & Rescue Service said it was still dealing with what it called "a substantial fire at Glenisk Organic Dairy in Newtown, Killeigh, Co Offaly."

They said the fire which is sending thick black smoke into the air around Killeigh has "resulted in damage to the plant."

Fire Brigade units from Tullamore, Edenderry, Clara and Portarlington are in attendance and 34 firefighters are currently battling the blaze, according to a spokesperson.

"The area should be avoided by the public while firefighting operations continue," the spokesperson from Offaly Fire & Rescue added.

In advice to residents in the vicinity, they said: "The public in the surrounding area are advised to remain indoors and close windows and doors."

Gardaí have also confirmed that they are attending the scene. The road between Killeigh and Annaharvey is closed as firefighting efforts continue.

It's understood a number of staff members have been treated for smoke inhalation but no further injuries have yet been reported. Gardaí are also asking people to avoid the area.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media