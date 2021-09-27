Charity for ex-military personnel raised just €280 last year, CEO claims

A charity whose mission is to help ex-members of the Irish Defence Forces (IDF) hopes to raise a million euro for retired defence force members following a small outcome last year.

According to KFM Radio Station, the Organisation for National Ex-service personnel (ONE) hopes that this year's Fuschia Appeal will raise more than €1 million between now and next Saturday.

Last year, the charity managed to raise just €280 last year.

Naoise Ó Cearúil, the Mayor of Kildare, attended a fundraiser event for ONE on September 16, where he said: "I was delighted to welcome seven retired members of the Defence Forces to Áras Chill Dara to raise the Fuchsia Flag as part of the Fuchsia Appeal."

"This appeal is designed to assist ex service personnel and I was delighted to lend my support to it.

He added: "Kildare is proud of the role it has played and continues to play in our Defence Forces, many Kildare people have served with dignity and honour."

According to ONE, the Fuchsia flower was chosen as it is widely grown throughout Ireland and is commonly known as Deora Dé or "God’s Tears" in the West of Ireland, and is seen as a badge of remembrance and a symbol to honour those currently serving in the IDF.

Just two days after the fundraiser, ONE announced the official opening for its first hostel for IDF veterans in Cobh, Cork.

The project cost around €500,000 and has become home to five ex-servicemen.

ONE was founded in 1951 and advocates for of Irish veterans by the provision of accommodation to homeless and other veterans in need of such domestic accommodation in its Veterans’ Homes and the provision of other assistance to veterans through its nationwide network of Branches and Veterans’ Support Centres.

Its Head Office is located in the ONE flagship Homeless Hostel, Brú na Bhfiann, in Smithfield Market, North King Street, Dublin 7.

For further information about The Fuchsia appeal and ONE, visit one-veterans.org.