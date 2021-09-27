Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, September 27

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) BURRELL

Thomastown, Rathangan, Kildare



Peacefully in the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sisters Elizabeth and Pamela, his brothers Victor and Edmund, sister-in-law Pamela, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Kildare Funeral Home, Fairview, Kildare Town on Monday at 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Service in Church of Ireland Church, Rathangan on Tuesday at 2pm (limited number) followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Edenderry Road, Rathangan.

" THE DAY THOU GAVEST LORD HAS ENDED"

Please adhere to current Covid regulations, no hand shaking, face masks to be worn and social distancing. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Pender

Woodlands, Rathangan, Kildare / Kildangan, Kildare



James (Jim) Pender, Woodlands, Rathangan Co. Kildare & late of Kildangan, September 25th 2021 at Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Margaret & sister Mary. He will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons Denis & Seamus, daughters Edel and Audrey, brother P.J., grandson Joshua, nephews Keith & Jason, niece Juanita, sons in law Robert & Michael, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Jim Rest in Peace

In line with Government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Jim's funeral will arrive at the Church of Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan for requiem mass at 11 o'clock on Tuesday morning (28th September) followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the Condolence section below.

The Pender family thank you for your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

The death has occurred of Ann Cully (née Hanley)

Bodenstown, Sallins, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare / Roscommon



Cully (nee Hanley), Ann, Bodenstown, Sallins and late of Donadea and Naas, Co. Kildare and Lisacul, Co. Roscommon, September 25th 2021, peacefully in the wonderful and tender care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, beloved mother of the late Baby Orla and sister of the late Patricia, deeply regretted by her much loved husband P.J., children Emer, Enda, Niamh, Padraic and Eoin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Ann's Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of Our Lady & St. David, Naas on Tuesday at 10am. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50%, but people are welcome to view Ann's Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am by clicking on the following link :https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues

Ann will be reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Ann's funeral cortége will be leaving her residence on Tuesday morning at approx. 9:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. David, Naas for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland by clicking on the following link : https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) DOYLE

Knocknagee, Carlow / Kildare



Joseph (Joe) Doyle, Knocknagee, Carlow, September 25th 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Breda and much loved father of Diarmuid and Paul and adored grandfather of Ben and Tim. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers, sister, daughter-in-law Zara, Diarmuid’s partner Roisín, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Joe Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm, where a 50% capacity applies. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Laurence O’Toole Church, Levitstown (Eircode R93 WT35), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid regulations the Funeral Mass, for family and close friends, is restricted to 50% capacity of the church, therefore the family would welcome if wished, that people would attend in the church grounds.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Kildare Palliative Care.

House strictly private, please.

The death has occurred of Olive Fallon

Loughrea, Galway / Maynooth, Kildare



Fallon, Olive, Loughrea, Co. Galway and late of Maynooth, Co. Kildare, September 24th 2021, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge, beloved wife of the late Joseph and mother of the late Valerie, deeply regretted by her loving nieces Brigid and Paula, and her husband Martin, grand-nieces Ami and Vanessa and her partner Dave, grand-nephew Rikki, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a funeral for family and close friends will take place for Olive, with a capacity of 50% in the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Olive's funeral cortege will leave Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Monday morning at 9.40am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan cemetery, for those that might like to line the route in a socially distance manner.

Olive's funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link: http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

