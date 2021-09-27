Kildare Garda officers stop motorist who tested positive for drugs

The announcement was made on the Garda Traffic Twitter account
Kildare Gardaí on patrol recently stopped a motorist who tested positive for drugs.
The announcement was made on the Garda Traffic Twitter account, who confirmed that it was the Naas Roads Policing Unit, who were on patrol in Newbridge, that stopped this motorist.
The driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine.
They were arrested and proceedings will soon follow.
Garda Traffic has since appealed for motorists to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
