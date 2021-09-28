Search

28/09/2021

DoneDeal con was created to fuel gambling addiction, Naas court told

The Kildare citizen was scammed out of €64

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A man from Galway scammed a Kildare citizen on the popular online marketplace DoneDeal in order to fuel a gambling addiction, Naas court was told on Thursday, September 23.

David Gunther, with an address at 2A Dunkellin House, Dunkellin Street, Loughrea, was summoned before Naas District Court for stealing €64 from someone in Kildare who wished to purchase a golf club.

The 37-year-old’s solicitor told Judge Desmond Zaidan, who accepted jurisidiction in the case, that their client had used the money to feed his gambling habit.

Mr Gunther’s solicitor explained that he had no previous convictions and was “anxious to put things right”, and has since refunded the person the money that he stole.

It was heard that Mr Gunther had a number of accounts on DoneDeal, but he committed the fraudulent act on only one account.

The solicitor told Judge Zaidan that the defendant has since undergone treatment for his addiction and attends daily Gamblers Anonymous meetings, and that Mr Gunther is currently on disability allowance due to health issues.

The Judge ordered Mr Gunther to pay a €300 fine within a period of three months.

