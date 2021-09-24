Woman seeks court protection after ex partner reacts badly to relationship ending

A woman told Naas Family Law Court that her partner had been making threats to destroy her since she ended a relationship with him.

Seeking an Emergency Protection Order, she told Judge Desmond Zaidan that he had reacted very badly after she had split up with the man.

She said: “He is persistently criticising me on text messages.

“He is taunting me.

“I blocked him on my phone.

“He is trying to find out where I live.

“He said he will not stop contacting me.”

When asked by Judge Zaidan why the man is behaving like this, the woman replied that he was possessive, angry and controlling after she broke up with him.

She added that the man makes threats to “destroy” her and her career.

The court heard that gardaí have spoken to him but that he is justified in what he is doing.

Judge Zaidan said he carefully considered the woman’s evidence but he said he was not satisfied that she had met the threshold for an Emergency Protection Order.

Under The Domestic Violence Act 2018, such an emergency order requires the violent person to leave the home, and prohibits the person from entering the home.

This is an immediate order where there is reasonable grounds to believe there is an immediate risk of significant harm to you or a dependent person.

Judge Zaidan suggested that the woman apply to be listed in the Family Law Courts for a Protection Order.