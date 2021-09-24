Search

24/09/2021

Family of much-loved Monasterevin woman thanks public for help and understanding at sad and difficult time

The late Shirley Melia / PHOTO: www.rip.ie

The family of a Monasterevin woman who died in a collision on the M7 on Wednesday afternoon has thanked members of the public for their help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Many tributes have been paid to married mother-of-five Shirley Melia who is deeply regretted by her loving husband Ger and children Sharon, Sinéad, Stephen, Aidan and Claire.

She is also sadly missed by her son-in-law Stephen, granddaughter Molly, sister Mavis, brother Godfrey, uncle Mervyn, aunts Evelyn and Mavis as well as brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Mrs Melia is predeceased by her loving mother Iny, father Archie, sister-in-law Geraldine and father and mother in-law Edward and Rose Melia.

The death notice on rip.ie says that funeral arrangements will be made later and adds: 

"Safe In The Arms Of Jesus

"The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time."

Many people have already expressed heartfelt condolences to the Melia and Worrell families at this link.
 

