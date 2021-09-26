Gardening with Jo: Full steam ahead at Caragh Nurseries as we head into winter

After last week's burst of energy and enthusiasm, following our first buying trip in what feels like forever, this week has been about planning for the coming autumn/winter season here at Caragh Nurseries

Rob, our field production manager, has been busy grading and stock taking the crops to be lifted in the next two months for rootballed and bare-root sales, and the crops that are to be potted ready for next year's sales. The winter stock and prices are being added to our online store and will be available to pre-order there and on the nursery over the next two weeks.

We will exhibit at the Ideal Home Show in the RDS at the end of October, and being the first show in a long time it will be a cracker. Our offering will be bigger and better than anything we have shown you before and will include not only our trees, plants and hedging but also will showcase Finn & Elder, our outdoor furniture brand, and our ever increasing pot collection.

As well as Ian and myself being on hand on the days of the show, our team of horticulturists will be present as will our design team to offer advice and will happily show off some of their designs.

We have another couple of things up our sleeve too and will be working on those over the next few weeks but in the meantime I’m busy updating our literature ready for the show.

Talking about our non plant offerings that’s another thing that has been high on our list of priorities. With the delays in both transport and component materials we have been working on increasing our ranges of pots, furniture and other garden luxuries and essentials including adding a new range of pizza ovens and barbecues and some really interesting garden lighting as well as fire pits, water features, garden art and much, much more.

Our fireplace range is also growing and we are adding outdoor kitchens too, all of which have been requested following market research of our clients and followers. If you have any ideas of what you think we should be offering then do drop me a line, we are always keen to hear your thoughts. You can always get me on the usual email, jo@caraghnurseries.ie

On more current topics, our bulbs are now on sale on the nursery and online and the bulb collection has increased four- to five-fold from last year as we sold out within two weeks last autumn. So hopefully we can keep hold of our bulbs for you for a little longer. We have a good selection that includes some firm favourites; crocus, a good selection of tulips, daffodils and narcissus, bluebells and snowdrops but also some more interesting selections too.

The last thing we are doing is our plan for Christmas. We don’t usually have much of a Christmas offering but this year is going to be different.

Last year we started with Christmas gift boxes and potted Christmas trees for your front doors and gardens but this year is going to be a much bigger offering, and being an absolute sucker for a good family Christmas I am really excited about this one.

The very last thing we have been working on is updating our tech offering, It's something we do regularly at least every year or two and this year we’ve put a really big push on upgrading and adding to how we can make every visit to the nursery and every touch point you have with us as easy as possible.

We have been investing a lot of time (and a good bit of money) into ensuring we have this up to date. I know you are going to love it.

We will be getting back to some good old fashioned gardening next week,

I plan to spend some time in the garden as we are using that more and more to show our clients and so next week will be what I’ve been getting up to in the garden at this time of year and tricks to keep the garden looking at its best into the winter. But for now, happy gardening and enjoy the autumn sunshine.