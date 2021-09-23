Search

23/09/2021

KWWSPCA monster book sale this Friday and Saturday

Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals fundraiser

KWWSPCA monster book sale this Friday and Saturday

Could you give greyhound Tamara a home?

Reporter:

KWWSPCA

Email:

KWWSPCA@gmail.com

We are holding a monster book sale next Friday, 24, and Saturday, 25 September in the Heritage Centre, Main Street, Kilcullen from 11am to 4pm each day. We have a great variety on offer and most books sell for €1 each or six books for €5.

The choice is vast with cookery books, children’s books, and loads of good fiction. With the evenings starting to close in, this is an ideal opportunity to stock up for some good reading.

The Heritage Centre, which is located beside Bank Of Ireland and close to the bridge, is a big venue so there is lots of space for everyone to browse. All funds raised over the two days will go towards the running costs at our Animal shelter in Athgarvan. Admission to the book sale is free, and all are welcome.

Could you give Tamara a home?

This lovely picture, far right, is of Tamara, a beautiful five year old greyhound who is enjoying an apple in our shelter. She is so affectionate and has a lovely easy going nature. If you are interested in adopting Tamara please go to our Adoption Process Page on our website; KWWSPCA.ie.

The business community

We have always received great support from the business community in Kildare and West Wicklow. Sharon and Steven, the owners of OCG Spares in Gilltown, Donadea, arrived at the shelter recently with a car load of pet food, just as our food levels were dropping and this was much appreciated. Sharon is pictured holding one of our collection buckets which she has placed on the counter in her premises.

Sharon from OCG Spares in Gilltown, Donadea, with the collection bucket for the KWWSPCA which is now on the premises

We are grateful also for recent financial donations from Peter Clarke and his wonderful team at Brightspace Home Improvements in Johnstown Garden Centre.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media