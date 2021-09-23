KWWSPCA monster book sale this Friday and Saturday

We are holding a monster book sale next Friday, 24, and Saturday, 25 September in the Heritage Centre, Main Street, Kilcullen from 11am to 4pm each day. We have a great variety on offer and most books sell for €1 each or six books for €5.

The choice is vast with cookery books, children’s books, and loads of good fiction. With the evenings starting to close in, this is an ideal opportunity to stock up for some good reading.

The Heritage Centre, which is located beside Bank Of Ireland and close to the bridge, is a big venue so there is lots of space for everyone to browse. All funds raised over the two days will go towards the running costs at our Animal shelter in Athgarvan. Admission to the book sale is free, and all are welcome.

Could you give Tamara a home?

This lovely picture, far right, is of Tamara, a beautiful five year old greyhound who is enjoying an apple in our shelter. She is so affectionate and has a lovely easy going nature. If you are interested in adopting Tamara please go to our Adoption Process Page on our website; KWWSPCA.ie.

The business community

We have always received great support from the business community in Kildare and West Wicklow. Sharon and Steven, the owners of OCG Spares in Gilltown, Donadea, arrived at the shelter recently with a car load of pet food, just as our food levels were dropping and this was much appreciated. Sharon is pictured holding one of our collection buckets which she has placed on the counter in her premises.

We are grateful also for recent financial donations from Peter Clarke and his wonderful team at Brightspace Home Improvements in Johnstown Garden Centre.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

