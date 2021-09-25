Kildare Property Watch: Family living in Kildare town on market for €260,000

An end three-bedroom semi-detached home in Kildare town, at 12 Coolnaghknock Green, is on the market with an asking price of €260,000.

The home would suit a wide range of purchasers, including a first-time buyer or an investor, or someone trading up or down, according to selling agent Nolan Properties of Sallins, and offers scope to extend at the side of the site, subject to appropriate planning permission being obtained.

The house has been newly painted throughout, offering a blank canvas to any homeowner.

This home is located close to all local transport routes including bus services and Kildare town train station.

Internally downstairs, there is an entrance hallway with tiled flooring and carpet on the stairs and landing, downstairs WC, a generous sized living room with feature open fireplace and double doors leading onto a fitted kitchen / dining area with sliding door leading onto an enclosed rear garden.

Upstairs there is a main family bathroom with a bath, three double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes (main ensuite with an electric shower) and one single bedroom.

Externally this home as a large cobble locked driveway to the front which could hold up to three cars comfortably.

Coolnaghknock is a well-established, sought after estate, according to Nolans.

For more information, contact the selling agent at 045 855820.

See more pictures of the property below: