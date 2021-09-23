Kildare Gardaí investigating after bottles of perfume taken from shop

FILE PHOTO
A quantity of perfume was stolen from the Boots store in Carton Retail Park in Maynooth last weekend.
The incident happened at 4.25am on Saturday last.
Members of the public have been urged to contact gardai if they are offered perfumes at reduced prices.
Without identifying the store or retail centre involved, a Garda statement said:
"Gardaí attended the scene of a burglary that happened at a business premises in Maynooth, Co Kildare at approximately 4:25am on the 18th of September 2021.
"A number of belongings were taken from the premises over the course of this incident. No injuries were reported.
"No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing."
