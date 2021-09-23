LATEST: Aggravated burglary in Newbridge town

FILE PHOTO
Newbridge gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary which happened in the town on Monday.
The incident took place in the early afternoon in the Rosconnell area.
Two men entered a house at around 2pm and one was armed with a knife.
A struggle later ensued with the occupant of the property.
One of the men fled on an electric scooter while the other ran away on foot.
In law, an aggravated burglary is defined as breaking into a property armed with a weapon and typically involve break-ins where the occupants are at home and are threatened or put in fear in some way.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred on the 20th September 2021 in Newbridge, Co. Kildare at 2.02pm.
"A number of items were taken from the scene.
"No medical treatment was sought at the scene.
"No arrests have been made.
"Investigations are ongoing."
More News
MACE Regional Manager, Liam Attridge, presenting Aoibhe Lawlor and Amy Lewis, the MACE Community Child and Youth Unsung Heroes, with their cheque for €1,000. The MACE Unsung Heroes initiative
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.