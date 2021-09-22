Senator from Kildare thanks rangers who rescued Irish citizens in Afghanistan

A Kildare Senator has thanked the nine rangers who rescued Irish citizens in Afghanistan last month following the takeover of the Taliban.

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin took to her official Facebook account to thank the rangers: "Today was my first opportunity on to thank the 9 local rangers who put themselves in harms way to rescue Irish citizens who were trapped in Kabul on the record of the Seanad."

The Fianna Fáil politician added: "The work carried out by our defence organisations is vital, and we are lucky to be home to some of the countries top personnel."

However, Senator O' Loughlin also took time out to push for the government to deal with pay rates within the Defence Forces (IDF), saying: "The issue of pay and conditions is still a pertinent one, and it needs to be dealt with."

Senator O' Loughlin yesterday attended the Seanad with Senator Lisa Chambers to discuss alleged cases of bullying and sexual harassment and abuse in the IDF.

Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs gave the green light to the nine rangers last month to aid Irish citizens wishing to flee the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Independent Cllr for Newbridge and Portarlington Cathal Berry recently credited this move as one of the reasons why he voted in confidence of Minister Coveney.

Cllr Berry, who is also a former member of the IDF, told the Dáil at the time that he had "no hesitation" in voting in confidence for Minister Coveney, adding that he "has proven that he can act decisively when required."