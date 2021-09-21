Driver with expired insurance and NCT stopped by gardaí

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare recently stopped a driver who had no NCT and no tax insurance.
The Garda Traffic account on Twitter revealed that it was the Naas Roads Policing Unit caught the motorist.
The Unit confirmed the driver's status by consulting the Garda Active Mobility App.
FCPNs were issued to the driver, with a court appearance is to follow.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.