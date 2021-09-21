Naas Gardaí issue fines to people drinking alcohol in Poplar Square

FILE PHOTO
Naas Gardaí issued fines to three men for drinking alcohol in public in the Poplar Square area on Friday night last.
Three €75 fines were issued under a local byelaw passed last year - the Control of Consumption and Possession of Alcohol in Public Places Bye-Laws.
A vehicle was also found to be parked across two disabled parking bays and the driver was issued with a €150 Fixed Charge Notice.
The detections were carried out by gardaí on mountain bike patrol.
