Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, September 21

The death has occurred of JOHN (JACK) BIRCHALL

Sandymount, Dublin / Kildare



BIRCHALL John (Jack) Sandymount, Dublin and late of Kildare, 19th September 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his family and in the wonderful care of all the staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Gabrielle and much loved father of David, Deirdre, Gabrielle and Mary. He will be greatly missed by his family, sons-in-law Mark and Tony, grandchildren Stephen and his wife Rosie, Killian, Ronan, Ellen and Caroline, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces nephews extended family and many friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown on Tuesday afternoon (21st September) between 3.00 pm and 5.00 pm for family and close friends only. Removal on Wednesday morning (22nd September) to the church of Our Lady Queen of the Peace, Merrion Road arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. The capacity of the church is restricted to 130 people; however the Funeral Mass may also be viewed through the parish web camera at the following link:

https://www.merrionroadchurch.ie/live-webcam/

The death has occurred of PJ Loughman

Isle of Man and formerly of Moatfield, Athy, Kildare



PJ Loughman, Douglas, Isle of Man (formerly of Moatfield, Athy) passed away on 5th September 2021. Predeceased by his loving parents Tommy and Nancy and Sandra Loughman (nee O'Regan).



Much loved and sadly missed by his daughter Róisín, son-in-law Chris, granddaughter Aida, brothers Dinny, Jimmy and Tom, sisters Mary, Ann and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.



May He Rest in Peace



Funeral Mass and cremation ceremony will take place in the Isle of Man. Memorial service will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Edward Maguire

Johnstownbridge, Kildare / Enfield, Meath



Edward Maguire, Johnstown Bridge, Enfield, Co Kildare. September 19th 2021 peacefully,surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his Father Peter. Loving son of Kathleen, sadly missed by his brothers Peadar and John-Paul, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Edward Rest in Peace

Reposing at his Home this Wednesday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Due to government advice, the capacity of the church is limited to 50%. Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Johnstown Bridge this Thursday 23rd at 11.30 am followed by burial afterwards in Broadford Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Monica Mc Auley (née Dunne)

Killean, Newry, Armagh / Kildare



McAuley (nee Dunne), Monica - R.I.P. Edenview, Kelly's Road, Killean, County Armagh. 19th September 2021, peacefully at home with her beloved family. Beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother of Sean, Bronagh, Ciaran, Ruairi, Siobhan and Meabh.

Monica's remains will repose in McGennity's Funeral Home, 18 Forkhill Road, Newry BT35 8LZ tomorrow (Monday 20th September) from 2.00pm until 4.00pm and from 7.00pm until 9.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday (21st September) at 11.00am in St. Michael's Church, Killean, followed by private cremation later. The family home is to remain private please.

he death has occurred of Gerry Aldridge

Newbridge, Kildare



Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, England and formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Brother of the late Tommy, Maureen, Liam, Bob, Anne and Paul. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne (nee Brennan), children Gillian, Gerald, Janice, Alison and Robert, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, sister Phyllis, extended family and friends. May Gerry rest in peace. Gerry's funeral will take place in England at a later date.

Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Joseph pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and the wider family circle.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o the donations box in the funeral home or McGennity Funeral Directors.

May she rest in peace.