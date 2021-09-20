Naas gardaí impound three vehicles for road traffic offences

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing were operating a checkpoint in North Kildare when they impounded three vehicles for no insurance, no tax and no Certificate of Road Worthiness.
One of these motorists failed a roadside drugs test for cannabis and was arrested.
Court proceedings are to follow in coming weeks in all cases.
