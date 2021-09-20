Gardaí to hold Property Marking Day at Newbridge Garda Station

An Garda Síochána
Gardaí will hold a property marking day at Newbridge Garda Station later this week.
The public are invited to bring along property such as tools, gardening equipment or bikes and have them marked with a unique number.
In the event that items are stolen or lost it will greatly assist Gardaí returning them back to their rightful owner.
Gardaí will also be available on the day to give crime prevention advice.
The event will take place next Sunday September 26 from 10am to 2pm.
