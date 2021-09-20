Resurfacing works planned on number of roads in this Kildare region

Road resurfacing
Kildare County Council (KCC) have confirmed that resurfacing works will take place daily from Tuesday September 21 to Wednesday September 22 on a number of roads.
The roads that will be upgraded are as follows:
It is understood that Traffic Management will be in place for the duration of the works.
KCC have added that the public's co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted.
