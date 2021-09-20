Search

20/09/2021

Resurfacing works planned on number of roads in this Kildare region

Road resurfacing

Road resurfacing

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council (KCC) have confirmed that resurfacing works will take place daily from Tuesday September 21 to Wednesday September 22 on a number of roads.

The roads that will be upgraded are as follows:

  • R148 Bridge Street Kilcock
  • R125 School Street Kilcock
  • L50392 New Lane Kilcock
  • L50392 New Road Kilcock

It is understood that Traffic Management will be in place for the duration of the works.

KCC have added that the public's co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted.

One Kildare town to face water outage this Wednesday

Corrib gas group acquire two sites in Kildare

More attacks could happen now — sister of 9/11 victim with Kildare links

Cherished: Rosaleen Tallon wants to preserve the memory of her brother who had strong Kildare links

"It's just not on": Kildare TD lambasts the presence of 10 vacant homes in prosperous amid housing crisis

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media