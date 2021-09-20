Search

20/09/2021

NEWBRIDGE JOBS: Lily O'Briens are hiring!

JOBS ALERT: Production Operatives roles in Carrickmacross

General Operatives
(3-month contract)

Lily O’Brien’s are currently looking to recruit a number of General Operatives for a fixed term period to help meet seasonal demand.

Operators are required to be available for work Monday – Friday.

Shifts are available across days, evenings and nights in our chocolate production department and packing department.

The ideal candidates will possess the following skills and attributes:

 A good attitude with a willingness to learn new tasks
 Efficient when completing tasks and hardworking
 Good hand eye coordination and attention to detail
 A “can do” work ethic with excellent problem-solving skills
 Ability to work in a fast-paced busy environment
 Good communication skills both oral and written
 Proficient in the English language
 Flexible to work shifts, if required - days, evenings, nights
Please note these positions require employees to stand for the duration of their shift with
the exception of break times.

If you would like to apply, please submit your CV to HRmail@lilyobriens.ie.

Candidates will be required to participate in a telephone interview.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media