20/09/2021

Local Garda initiative to highlight safety of horses and riders on roads

Local Garda initiative to highlight safety of horses and riders on roads

Photo by Kildare Garda Division

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Community Gardai from Kildare, Kildare Roads Policing Unit and the Garda Mounted unit assisted with the "Pass Wide and Slow" ride at the weekend. 

They escorted approximately 20 horses through Monasterevin, Kildare Town and onto the Curragh to create awareness of the importance of the safety of horses on roads.

The Road Safety Authority has issued guidelines for ‘Horse Road Safety on Public Roads': 

Tips for road users:

  • Be alert when approaching riding schools, racing yards or places where horses are likely to appear.
  • Take special care when overtaking horses or horse-drawn vehicles. This is particularly relevant at junctions where motorists are advised to keep a safe distance from horses and riders.
  • Pass by slowly, driving wide of the horse and ride, while obeying the rider’/s hand signals
  • Don’t use your air brakes, horn or lights in a way that might startle or blind a horse.
  • Cyclists should approach cautiously, ensuring that the horse rider can see or hear you approaching.

 

Tips for horse riders:

  • Always make sure that drivers can see you at all times regardless of weather conditions.
  • Wear proper protective gear, high-visibility clothing and put high-visibility equipment on your horse and give clear hand signals.
  • Remain on the left-hand side of the road when both riding your horse and leading in
    hand. When leading your horse, position yourself between the horse being led and the traffic so that you have maximum control over the horse.
  • Give clear and accurate hand signals to let other road users know your intentions.
  • Remain alert, attentive, and observant. Remember the Life Saver Look at junctions – it could save your life.

