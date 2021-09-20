Local Garda initiative to highlight safety of horses and riders on roads

Photo by Kildare Garda Division
Community Gardai from Kildare, Kildare Roads Policing Unit and the Garda Mounted unit assisted with the "Pass Wide and Slow" ride at the weekend.
They escorted approximately 20 horses through Monasterevin, Kildare Town and onto the Curragh to create awareness of the importance of the safety of horses on roads.
The Road Safety Authority has issued guidelines for ‘Horse Road Safety on Public Roads':
Tips for road users:
Tips for horse riders:
